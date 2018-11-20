MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,109 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 167.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 52 week low of $905.35 and a 52 week high of $1,088.00.

