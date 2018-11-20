Mobius Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Mobius has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $188,099.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mobius has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Mobius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00130788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00203782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.08181729 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,016,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OTCBTC, Stellarport, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

