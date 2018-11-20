Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (ME) Director Alexander David Henry Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) Director Alexander David Henry bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.
Moneta Porcupine Mines stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.20.
Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile
Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.
