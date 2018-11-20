Monroe Capital (MRCC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

MRCC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

