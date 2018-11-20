Morgan Stanley Lowers Frontier Communications (FTR) Price Target to $5.00

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Frontier Communications stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Frontier Communications has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,637,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 368,710 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 1,781.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

