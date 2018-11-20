Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

