Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$88.00” Price Target for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) received a $88.00 target price from Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,564. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.