MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.46 on December 5th

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from MSB Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.45.

Shares of MSB Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. MSB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSB Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of MSB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

