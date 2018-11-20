MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.32. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,662. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $7,083,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

