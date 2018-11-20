Natera (NTRA) Trading Down 7.7%

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 686,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 446,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Natera to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Natera from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $3,443,340.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,564.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock worth $48,674,710. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 314,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 519.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 357,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 300,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,985,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,535,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

