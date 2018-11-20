National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 584.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 13.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,115,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,431 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,681,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 24,195,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,488 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

