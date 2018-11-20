National Bank (NBHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 2,433 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $98,925.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at $861,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

