National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.92. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,481 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

