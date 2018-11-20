National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. National Retail Properties also posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,203,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $768,492.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,541,881.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,185 shares of company stock worth $2,982,978. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,699,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,590,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,694,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,409,000 after purchasing an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,267,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 957,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,633. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

