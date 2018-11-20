NBT Bank N A NY Sells 905 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 255.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 97.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

