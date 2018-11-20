Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) CFO Sells $166,868.52 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $166,868.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NFLX stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,683,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

