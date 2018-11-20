New Jersey Resources (NJR) Releases Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.59 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $50.43.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/new-jersey-resources-njr-releases-earnings-results.html.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.