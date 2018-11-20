New York Times Co (NYT) CEO Sells $1,036,000.00 in Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYT stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. FMR LLC raised its position in New York Times by 1,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,142,000 after buying an additional 4,434,550 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in New York Times by 2,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 4,045,185 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in New York Times by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,150,000 after buying an additional 3,027,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after buying an additional 1,438,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,798,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,129,000 after buying an additional 903,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

