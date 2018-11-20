New York Times Co (NYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of New York Times from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

In other New York Times news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,217.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,492 shares of company stock worth $3,997,437. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 1,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,550 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 2,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,185 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in New York Times by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,638,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,043,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,798,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,129,000 after acquiring an additional 903,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. New York Times has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

