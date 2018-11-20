Newell Brands (NWL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2018 – Newell Brands had its “strong sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Newell lagged the industry in the past three months owing to dismal top-line results in second-quarter 2018, which marked its second straight miss. Also, the company’s business segments witnessed a year-over-year decline in sales. Though earnings beat estimates, it declined due to lower core sales, adverse mix and inflation. Management also lowered its 2018 guidance. However, the company has been smoothly progressing with the execution of its Transformation Plan through market share gains, point of sale growth, innovation, e-commerce improvement, and cost-saving plans. Notably, the key aspect of the plan is restructuring the company into a global consumer product entity, valued at more than $9 billion. It also remains focused on right-sizing its cost structure for anticipated smaller net sales and recover the synergies lost through the divestitures. These efforts will help improve operational performance and enhance shareholder value.”

11/6/2018 – Newell Brands was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Newell Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/2/2018 – Newell Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/1/2018 – Newell Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Newell Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Newell has been smoothly progressing with the execution of its Transformation Plan through market share gains, point of sale growth, innovation, e-commerce improvement, and cost-saving plans. Notably, the key aspect of the plan is restructuring the company into a global consumer product entity, valued at more than $9 billion. It also remains focused on right-sizing its cost structure for anticipated smaller net sales and recover the synergies lost through the divestitures. These efforts will help improve operational performance and enhance shareholder value. However, the stock lagged the industry in the past three months owing to dismal top-line results in second-quarter 2018, which marked its second straight miss. Also, the company’s business segments witnessed a year-over-year decline in sales. Though earnings beat estimates, it declined due to lower core sales, adverse mix and inflation. Management also lowered its 2018 guidance.”

10/7/2018 – Newell Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 644,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478,662. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

