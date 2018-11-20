Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 87,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 150.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Mining in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

