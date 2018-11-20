Nidec (NJDCY) versus Xiangtian USA Air Power (XTNY) Head-To-Head Review

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) and Xiangtian USA Air Power (OTCMKTS:XTNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Nidec pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Xiangtian USA Air Power does not pay a dividend. Nidec pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Nidec has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiangtian USA Air Power has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nidec and Xiangtian USA Air Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nidec 0 0 0 0 N/A Xiangtian USA Air Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nidec and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nidec $13.44 billion 2.77 $1.18 billion $1.00 31.44 Xiangtian USA Air Power $15.27 million 178.05 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than Xiangtian USA Air Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nidec shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Xiangtian USA Air Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nidec and Xiangtian USA Air Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nidec 9.69% 15.71% 8.31% Xiangtian USA Air Power -8.95% -46.58% -5.43%

Summary

Nidec beats Xiangtian USA Air Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices. The company also provides electronic and optical components comprising mechanical system components, optical system units, sensors, and electronic system components; automotive components; hard disk drive components; and other products that include music boxes and pottery craftwork equipment. In addition, it offers hotel services and sells private label products. The company's products have applications in the IT equipment, home appliances, audio and visual equipment, office equipment, healthcare and medical care, industrial equipment, and vehicle/robot industries. Nidec Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Xiangtian USA Air Power

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of compressed air energy storage power generation systems primarily in China. The company utilizes a proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. Its principal product is a system that combines air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants. The company also provides PV systems without the air compression generation technology. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. offers its products through third-party distributors and sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Sanhe, China.

