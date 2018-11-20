Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $250,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of DEI opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

