Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 56,340 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 121.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COL opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.04 and a 12 month high of $142.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.
Rockwell Collins Profile
Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.