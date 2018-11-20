Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 56,340 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 121.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Shares of COL opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.04 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 56,340 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-sells-56340-shares-of-rockwell-collins-inc-col.html.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.