Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 10.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Visa by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 80.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 22.9% during the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/norman-fields-gottscho-capital-management-llc-sells-455-shares-of-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.