Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, major shareholder Francisco Partners Gp Ii, Lp sold 42,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $1,089,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/northern-trust-corp-boosts-stake-in-computer-programs-systems-inc-cpsi.html.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.