Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of United States Cellular worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United States Cellular by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United States Cellular by 980.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE USM opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Steven T. Campbell sold 21,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,105,908.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,417. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (USM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/northern-trust-corp-grows-holdings-in-united-states-cellular-corp-usm.html.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.