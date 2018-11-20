Northern Trust Corp Has $5.26 Million Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 538.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ArQule were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 365,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,922 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArQule by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ArQule by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.63. ArQule, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

