Northern Trust Corp Has $5.55 Million Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 231,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBF shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.75 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 14.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $131,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

