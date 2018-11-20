Northern Trust (NTRS) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) have trended very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a media sentiment score of 3.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Northern Trust’s score:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

