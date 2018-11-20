Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

NWBI stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $108.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Townsend sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,100 shares in the company, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Wagner sold 21,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $402,068.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $17,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,574,000 after acquiring an additional 893,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 567,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 460,171 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,688,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

