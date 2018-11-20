Novan (NOVN) Given a $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NOVN stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,568 shares in the company, valued at $727,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $222,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Novan worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

