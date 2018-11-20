Novanta Inc (NOVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Novanta has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $983,202.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $34,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,487 shares of company stock valued at $36,538,202 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.