Novartis AG (NVS) Stake Decreased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 50.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

