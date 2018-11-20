NOW Inc (DNOW) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on NOW in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price target on NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,509,000 after buying an additional 425,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $15,382,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 19.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 117.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 727,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 67,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NOW has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.28.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.80 million. NOW had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

