Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $394.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuggets has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00022751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00132045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00201734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.09652899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.