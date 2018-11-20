Nuvectra (NVTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $16.84 on Monday. Nuvectra has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.34.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. Analysts forecast that Nuvectra will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectra news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $29,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 271,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.