Nuvista Energy Ltd (NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.50.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

