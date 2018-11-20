nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 289.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 953,685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in nVent Electric by 201.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.