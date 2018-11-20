NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA has a one year low of $144.63 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 104.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

