NVIDIA (NVDA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,412. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $144.63 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

