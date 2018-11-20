Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.29. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 11162225 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $200,613,000 after buying an additional 4,655,700 shares during the period. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $111,635,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after buying an additional 974,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,952,000 after buying an additional 62,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 1,110,344 shares during the period.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

