Obsidian Energy (OBE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.15 at TD Securities

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OBE. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.45.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$1.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.119999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

