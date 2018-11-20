Oddo Bhf Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €22.74 ($26.44) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC opened at €21.16 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.