Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, MED raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

