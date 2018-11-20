On The Beach Group (OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 663 ($8.66) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

