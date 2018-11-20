One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 2,372,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,771,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get One Horizon Group alerts:

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 867.98% and a negative return on equity of 91.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “One Horizon Group (OHGI) Stock Price Down 5.6%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/one-horizon-group-ohgi-stock-price-down-5-6.html.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.