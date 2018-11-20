Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.97 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $2,141.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00126972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00198922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.03 or 0.08044792 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008509 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

