Open Text (OTEX) Receives “Average” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their average rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Shares of OTEX opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Open Text has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Text will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Open Text by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,283,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,153,000 after buying an additional 1,136,163 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 161.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,413,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,890,000 after buying an additional 872,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 63.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,314,000 after buying an additional 840,458 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth about $27,942,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter worth about $37,491,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

