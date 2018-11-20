Organovo (ONVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Organovo alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.00 on Friday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 732.47%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 316,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,951,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organovo (ONVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.